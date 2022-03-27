von Yvonne Würth
Der Bär, Julian Kalinasch aus Lausheim (15), kletterte unter die Haube aus Tannenreis und wurde von den Bärenkindern mit traditionellen Sprüchen das Dorf hinuntergetrieben. Dort sprang er sechsmal in den gestauten Bach.
Bild: Yvonne Würth
