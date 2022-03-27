Bilder-Story vor 55 Minuten Bilder vom Bärensonntag-Nachmittag von Yvonne Würth Der Bär, Julian Kalinasch aus Lausheim (15), kletterte unter die Haube aus Tannenreis und wurde von den Bärenkindern mit traditionellen Sprüchen das Dorf hinuntergetrieben. Dort sprang er sechsmal in den gestauten Bach. Bild: Yvonne Würth Bild: Yvonne Würth Bild: Yvonne Würth Bild: Yvonne Würth Bild: Yvonne Würth Bild: Yvonne Würth Bild: Yvonne Würth Bild: Yvonne Würth Bild: Yvonne Würth Bild: Yvonne Würth Bild: Yvonne Würth Bild: Yvonne Würth Bild: Yvonne Würth Bild: Yvonne Würth Bild: Yvonne Würth Bild: Yvonne Würth Bild: Yvonne Würth Bild: Yvonne Würth Bild: Yvonne Würth Bild: Yvonne Würth Bild: Yvonne Würth Bild: Yvonne Würth Bild: Yvonne Würth Bild: Yvonne Würth Bild: Yvonne Würth Bild: Yvonne Würth Bild: Yvonne Würth Bild: Yvonne Würth Bild: Yvonne Würth Bild: Yvonne Würth Bild: Yvonne Würth Bild: Yvonne Würth