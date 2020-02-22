von Andreas Böhm

Tolle Stimmung herrschte bei der Todtmooser Partynacht am Rosenfriddig in der Wehratalhalle. Es gab Tanzeinlagen und jede Menge Guggenmusik. Bis spät in die Nacht wurde fröhlich gefeiert.

