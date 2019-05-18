von Roland Sigwart
300 geladene Gäste aus der lokalen Politik und Wirtschaft, aber auch von deutschlandweiter Bekanntheit genießen die Atmosphäre im neuen Öschberghof.

Bild: Roland Sigwart

Bild: Roland Sigwart

Bild: Roland Sigwart

Bild: Roland Sigwart

Bild: Roland Sigwart

Bild: Roland Sigwart

Bild: Roland Sigwart

Bild: Roland Sigwart

Bild: Roland Sigwart

Bild: Roland Sigwart

Bild: Roland Sigwart

Bild: Roland Sigwart

Bild: Roland Sigwart

Bild: Roland Sigwart

Bild: Roland Sigwart

Bild: Roland Sigwart

Bild: Roland Sigwart

Bild: Roland Sigwart

Bild: Roland Sigwart

Bild: Roland Sigwart

Bild: Roland Sigwart

Bild: Roland Sigwart