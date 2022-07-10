Bilder-Story 10. Juli 2022, 13:20 Uhr Bilder der Abifeier des Gymnaisums am Markdorfer Bildungszentrum – Teil 1 von Jörg Büsche Rund 330 Gäste feierten mit den 67 Abiturienten des Gymnaisums am Markdorfer Bildungszentrum (BZM) ihren Abschluss. Mit einer Durchschnittsnote von 1,9 gehören sie zu den besten Jahrgängen der Schule. Bild: Jörg Büsche Bild: Jörg Büsche Bild: Jörg Büsche Bild: Jörg Büsche Bild: Jörg Büsche Bild: Jörg Büsche Bild: Jörg Büsche Bild: Jörg Büsche Bild: Jörg Büsche Bild: Jörg Büsche Bild: Jörg Büsche Bild: Jörg Büsche Bild: Jörg Büsche Bild: Jörg Büsche Bild: Jörg Büsche Bild: Jörg Büsche Bild: Jörg Büsche Bild: Jörg Büsche Bild: Jörg Büsche Bild: Jörg Büsche Bild: Jörg Büsche Bild: Jörg Büsche Bild: Jörg Büsche Bild: Jörg Büsche Bild: Jörg Büsche Bild: Jörg Büsche Bild: Jörg Büsche Bild: Jörg Büsche Bild: Jörg Büsche