When you walk through the storm/

Hold your head up high and don’t be afraid of the dark/

At the end of the storm there’s a golden sky/

And the sweet silver song of a lark/

Walk on through the wind/

Walk on through the rain/

For your dreams be tossed and blown/

Walk on, walk on/

With hope in your heart/

And you’ll never walk alone

You’ll never walk alone/

Walk on, walk on/

With hope in your heart/

And you’ll never walk aolone/

You’ll never walk alone