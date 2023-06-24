Ralf Schäuble
Radprofi Nils Politt hat seinen Team-Kollegen Lennard Kämna als Zeitfahrmeister bei den deutschen Straßenmeisterschaften im Schwarzwald abgelöst. Bei den Frauen setzte sich Mieke Kröger durch.
Bild 1: Bilder vom Zeitfahren der Deutschen Straßenrad-Meisterschaften in Bad Dürrheim und Donaueschingen
Bild: Ralf Schäuble
Bild 2: Bilder vom Zeitfahren der Deutschen Straßenrad-Meisterschaften in Bad Dürrheim und Donaueschingen
Bild: Ralf Schäuble
Bild 3: Bilder vom Zeitfahren der Deutschen Straßenrad-Meisterschaften in Bad Dürrheim und Donaueschingen
Bild: Ralf Schäuble
Bild 4: Bilder vom Zeitfahren der Deutschen Straßenrad-Meisterschaften in Bad Dürrheim und Donaueschingen
Bild: Ralf Schäuble
Bild 5: Bilder vom Zeitfahren der Deutschen Straßenrad-Meisterschaften in Bad Dürrheim und Donaueschingen
Bild: Ralf Schäuble
Bild 6: Bilder vom Zeitfahren der Deutschen Straßenrad-Meisterschaften in Bad Dürrheim und Donaueschingen
Bild: Ralf Schäuble
Bild 7: Bilder vom Zeitfahren der Deutschen Straßenrad-Meisterschaften in Bad Dürrheim und Donaueschingen
Bild: Ralf Schäuble
Bild 8: Bilder vom Zeitfahren der Deutschen Straßenrad-Meisterschaften in Bad Dürrheim und Donaueschingen
Bild: Ralf Schäuble
Bild 9: Bilder vom Zeitfahren der Deutschen Straßenrad-Meisterschaften in Bad Dürrheim und Donaueschingen
Bild: Ralf Schäuble
Bild 10: Bilder vom Zeitfahren der Deutschen Straßenrad-Meisterschaften in Bad Dürrheim und Donaueschingen
Bild: Ralf Schäuble
Bild 11: Bilder vom Zeitfahren der Deutschen Straßenrad-Meisterschaften in Bad Dürrheim und Donaueschingen
Bild: Ralf Schäuble
Bild 12: Bilder vom Zeitfahren der Deutschen Straßenrad-Meisterschaften in Bad Dürrheim und Donaueschingen
Bild: Ralf Schäuble
Bild 13: Bilder vom Zeitfahren der Deutschen Straßenrad-Meisterschaften in Bad Dürrheim und Donaueschingen
Bild: Ralf Schäuble
Bild 14: Bilder vom Zeitfahren der Deutschen Straßenrad-Meisterschaften in Bad Dürrheim und Donaueschingen
Bild: Ralf Schäuble
Bild 15: Bilder vom Zeitfahren der Deutschen Straßenrad-Meisterschaften in Bad Dürrheim und Donaueschingen
Bild: Ralf Schäuble
Bild 16: Bilder vom Zeitfahren der Deutschen Straßenrad-Meisterschaften in Bad Dürrheim und Donaueschingen
Bild: Ralf Schäuble
Bild 17: Bilder vom Zeitfahren der Deutschen Straßenrad-Meisterschaften in Bad Dürrheim und Donaueschingen
Bild: Ralf Schäuble
Bild 18: Bilder vom Zeitfahren der Deutschen Straßenrad-Meisterschaften in Bad Dürrheim und Donaueschingen
Bild: Ralf Schäuble
Bild 19: Bilder vom Zeitfahren der Deutschen Straßenrad-Meisterschaften in Bad Dürrheim und Donaueschingen
Bild: Ralf Schäuble
Bild 20: Bilder vom Zeitfahren der Deutschen Straßenrad-Meisterschaften in Bad Dürrheim und Donaueschingen
Bild: Ralf Schäuble
Bild 21: Bilder vom Zeitfahren der Deutschen Straßenrad-Meisterschaften in Bad Dürrheim und Donaueschingen
Bild: Ralf Schäuble
Bild 22: Bilder vom Zeitfahren der Deutschen Straßenrad-Meisterschaften in Bad Dürrheim und Donaueschingen
Bild: Ralf Schäuble
Bild 23: Bilder vom Zeitfahren der Deutschen Straßenrad-Meisterschaften in Bad Dürrheim und Donaueschingen
Bild: Ralf Schäuble
Bild 24: Bilder vom Zeitfahren der Deutschen Straßenrad-Meisterschaften in Bad Dürrheim und Donaueschingen
Bild: Ralf Schäuble
Bild 25: Bilder vom Zeitfahren der Deutschen Straßenrad-Meisterschaften in Bad Dürrheim und Donaueschingen
Bild: Ralf Schäuble
Bild 26: Bilder vom Zeitfahren der Deutschen Straßenrad-Meisterschaften in Bad Dürrheim und Donaueschingen
Bild: Ralf Schäuble
Bild 27: Bilder vom Zeitfahren der Deutschen Straßenrad-Meisterschaften in Bad Dürrheim und Donaueschingen
Bild: Ralf Schäuble
Bild 28: Bilder vom Zeitfahren der Deutschen Straßenrad-Meisterschaften in Bad Dürrheim und Donaueschingen
Bild: Ralf Schäuble
Bild 29: Bilder vom Zeitfahren der Deutschen Straßenrad-Meisterschaften in Bad Dürrheim und Donaueschingen
Bild: Ralf Schäuble
