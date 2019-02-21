von Olaf Michel
Roland Wehrle, Präsident der Vereinigung Schwäbisch-Alemannischer Narrenzünfte, konnte am 20.02.2019 die 14 Narrenschelle an den SC Trainer Christian Streich überreichen.

Bild: Olaf Michel

