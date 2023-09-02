Bilder-Story vor 4 Stunden Was schwimmt den da auf der Brigach in Villingen? Roland Dürrhammer Am Samstag um 11.30 Uhr wurden 6500 gelbe Kunststoffenten für eine guten Zweck zum 22. Entenrennen der Round Table 76 Villingen-Schwenningen von der Brücke beim Inselparkhaus ins Wasser gelassen. Hier die Bilder dazu. Bild: Roland Dürrhammer Bild: Roland Dürrhammer Bild: Roland Dürrhammer Bild: Roland Dürrhammer Bild: Roland Dürrhammer Bild: Roland Dürrhammer Bild: Roland Dürrhammer Bild: Roland Dürrhammer Bild: Roland Dürrhammer Bild: Roland Dürrhammer Bild: Roland Dürrhammer Bild: Roland Dürrhammer Bild: Roland Dürrhammer Bild: Roland Dürrhammer Bild: Roland Dürrhammer Bild: Roland Dürrhammer Bild: Roland Dürrhammer Bild: Roland Dürrhammer Bild: Roland Dürrhammer Bild: Roland Dürrhammer Bild: Roland Dürrhammer Bild: Roland Dürrhammer Bild: Roland Dürrhammer Bild: Roland Dürrhammer Bild: Roland Dürrhammer Bild: Roland Dürrhammer Bild: Roland Dürrhammer 👉 Psst... jetzt über den Sommer den gedruckten SÜDKURIER testen für nur 20 €. Nur für kurze Zeit!