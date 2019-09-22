Bilder vor 1 Stunde Rund 15.000 Besucher beim SWR-1-Pfännle in Villingen von Wilhelm Bartler Besucheransturm bei sommerlichen TemperaturenHeimische Gastronomen sorgten mit regionalen Spezialitäten für das leibliche WohlBreit gefächertes Unterhaltungsprogramm mit Comedy und den größten Hits Bild: Wilhelm Bartler Bild: Wilhelm Bartler Bild: Wilhelm Bartler Bild: Wilhelm Bartler Bild: Wilhelm Bartler Bild: Wilhelm Bartler Bild: Wilhelm Bartler Bild: Wilhelm Bartler Bild: Wilhelm Bartler Bild: Wilhelm Bartler Bild: Wilhelm Bartler Bild: Wilhelm Bartler Bild: Wilhelm Bartler Bild: Wilhelm Bartler Bild: Wilhelm Bartler Bild: Wilhelm Bartler Bild: Wilhelm Bartler Bild: Wilhelm Bartler Bild: Wilhelm Bartler Bild: Wilhelm Bartler Bild: Wilhelm Bartler Bild: Wilhelm Bartler Bild: Wilhelm Bartler Bild: Wilhelm Bartler Bild: Wilhelm Bartler Bild: Wilhelm Bartler Bild: Wilhelm Bartler Bild: Wilhelm Bartler Bild: Wilhelm Bartler Bild: Wilhelm Bartler