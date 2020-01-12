Villingen vor 31 Minuten Die schönsten Bilder zum Come Together beim Neujahrsempfang 2020 in der Villinger Tonhalle von Elke Rauls Eine volle Halle und buntes Treiben. Der Neujahrsempfang in der Villinger Tonhalle lockte mit musikalischer Unterhaltung und viel Gelegenheit für Gespräche. Bild: Elke Rauls Bild: Elke Rauls Bild: Elke Rauls Bild: Elke Rauls Bild: Elke Rauls Bild: Elke Rauls Bild: Elke Rauls Bild: Elke Rauls Bild: Elke Rauls Bild: Elke Rauls Bild: Elke Rauls Bild: Elke Rauls Bild: Elke Rauls Bild: Elke Rauls Bild: Elke Rauls Bild: Elke Rauls Bild: Elke Rauls Bild: Elke Rauls Bild: Elke Rauls Bild: Elke Rauls Bild: Elke Rauls Bild: Elke Rauls