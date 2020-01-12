von Elke Rauls
Eine volle Halle und buntes Treiben. Der Neujahrsempfang in der Villinger Tonhalle lockte mit musikalischer Unterhaltung und viel Gelegenheit für Gespräche.
Bild: Elke Rauls
Bild: Elke Rauls
Bild: Elke Rauls
Bild: Elke Rauls
Bild: Elke Rauls
Bild: Elke Rauls
Bild: Elke Rauls
Bild: Elke Rauls
Bild: Elke Rauls
Bild: Elke Rauls
Bild: Elke Rauls
Bild: Elke Rauls
Bild: Elke Rauls
Bild: Elke Rauls
Bild: Elke Rauls
Bild: Elke Rauls
Bild: Elke Rauls
Bild: Elke Rauls
Bild: Elke Rauls
Bild: Elke Rauls
Bild: Elke Rauls
Bild: Elke Rauls