Villingen vor 38 Minuten Die Stadt stellt sich vor. Bilder zum Neujahrsempfang in der Villinger Tonhalle von Elke Rauls Zahlreich waren die Besucher zum Villinger Neujahrsempfang in der neuen Tonhalle erschienen. Für reges Interesse sorgten dort die Infostände der Stadt. Bild: Elke Rauls Bild: Elke Rauls Bild: Elke Rauls Bild: Elke Rauls Bild: Elke Rauls Bild: Elke Rauls Bild: Elke Rauls Bild: Elke Rauls Bild: Elke Rauls Bild: Elke Rauls Bild: Elke Rauls Bild: Elke Rauls Bild: Elke Rauls Bild: Elke Rauls