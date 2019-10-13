von Wilhelm Bartler
Nach dem Abgang eines etwa drei Tonnen schweren Felsstücks an einem Hang an der A81 auf Höhe des Parkplatzes Weigenbach-West wurde am Sonntag die Unglücksstelle geräumt.
Bild: Wilhelm Bartler
Bild: Wilhelm Bartler
Bild: Wilhelm Bartler
Bild: Wilhelm Bartler
Bild: Wilhelm Bartler
Bild: Wilhelm Bartler
Bild: Wilhelm Bartler
Bild: Wilhelm Bartler
Bild: Wilhelm Bartler
Bild: Wilhelm Bartler
Bild: Wilhelm Bartler
Bild: Wilhelm Bartler
Bild: Wilhelm Bartler
Bild: Wilhelm Bartler
Bild: Wilhelm Bartler
Bild: Wilhelm Bartler
Bild: Wilhelm Bartler
Bild: Wilhelm Bartler
Bild: Wilhelm Bartler
Bild: Wilhelm Bartler
Bild: Wilhelm Bartler
Bild: Wilhelm Bartler
Bild: Wilhelm Bartler
Bild: Wilhelm Bartler
Bild: Wilhelm Bartler
Bild: Wilhelm Bartler
Bild: Wilhelm Bartler
Bild: Wilhelm Bartler
Bild: Wilhelm Bartler
Bild: Wilhelm Bartler
Bild: Wilhelm Bartler
Bild: Wilhelm Bartler
Bild: Wilhelm Bartler
Bild: Wilhelm Bartler
Bild: Wilhelm Bartler
Bild: Wilhelm Bartler
Bild: Wilhelm Bartler
Bild: Wilhelm Bartler
Bild: Wilhelm Bartler
Bild: Wilhelm Bartler