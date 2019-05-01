von Wilhelm Bartler
  • Die Nacht der Hexen wurde am 30. April gefeiert
  • Heuer hat sich der Musikverein für die Walpurgisnacht viel einfallen lassen
  • Verschiedene Tänzerinnen sorgten dafür, dass es nicht nur draußen am Hexenfeuer, sondern auch im Festzelt heiß her ging
  • Auch ein paar Vampire ließen es sich nicht nehmen, an diesem Abend die Gäste mit einem kleinen Blutdrinks zu verwöhnen

Bild: Wilhelm Bartler

