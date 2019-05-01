Nußbach 01. Mai 2019, 15:48 Uhr Rekordbesuch bei der Walpurgisnacht in Nußbach - Hier gibt's alle Bilder! von Wilhelm Bartler Die Nacht der Hexen wurde am 30. April gefeiertHeuer hat sich der Musikverein für die Walpurgisnacht viel einfallen lassenVerschiedene Tänzerinnen sorgten dafür, dass es nicht nur draußen am Hexenfeuer, sondern auch im Festzelt heiß her gingAuch ein paar Vampire ließen es sich nicht nehmen, an diesem Abend die Gäste mit einem kleinen Blutdrinks zu verwöhnen Bild: Wilhelm Bartler Bild: Wilhelm Bartler Bild: Wilhelm Bartler Das könnte Sie auch interessieren Triberg Hexen tanzen in der Nußbacher Walpurgisnacht Bild: Wilhelm Bartler Bild: Wilhelm Bartler Bild: Wilhelm Bartler Bild: Wilhelm Bartler Bild: Wilhelm Bartler Bild: Wilhelm Bartler Bild: Wilhelm Bartler Bild: Wilhelm Bartler Bild: Wilhelm Bartler Bild: Wilhelm Bartler Bild: Wilhelm Bartler Bild: Wilhelm Bartler Bild: Wilhelm Bartler Bild: Wilhelm Bartler Bild: Wilhelm Bartler Bild: Wilhelm Bartler Bild: Wilhelm Bartler Bild: Wilhelm Bartler Bild: Wilhelm Bartler Bild: Wilhelm Bartler Bild: Wilhelm Bartler Bild: Wilhelm Bartler Bild: Wilhelm Bartler Bild: Wilhelm Bartler Bild: Wilhelm Bartler Bild: Wilhelm Bartler Bild: Wilhelm Bartler Bild: Wilhelm Bartler Bild: Wilhelm Bartler Bild: Wilhelm Bartler Bild: Wilhelm Bartler