von Roland Sprich
Am Freitag ging der Triberger Weihnachtszauber 2022 zu Ende. Auch am letzten Veranstaltungstag gab es buntes Showprogramm. Die Gruppe Bluesquamperfect spielte und als Stargast bezauberte Reiner Kirsten sein Publikum.
Bild 1: Aus der Zauber: Alle Bilder vom Triberger Weihnachtszauber
Bild: Sprich, Roland
Bild 2: Aus der Zauber: Alle Bilder vom Triberger Weihnachtszauber
Bild: Sprich, Roland
Bild 3: Aus der Zauber: Alle Bilder vom Triberger Weihnachtszauber
Bild: Sprich, Roland
Bild 4: Aus der Zauber: Alle Bilder vom Triberger Weihnachtszauber
Bild: Sprich, Roland
Bild 5: Aus der Zauber: Alle Bilder vom Triberger Weihnachtszauber
Bild: Sprich, Roland
Bild 6: Aus der Zauber: Alle Bilder vom Triberger Weihnachtszauber
Bild: Sprich, Roland
Bild 7: Aus der Zauber: Alle Bilder vom Triberger Weihnachtszauber
Bild: Sprich, Roland
Bild 8: Aus der Zauber: Alle Bilder vom Triberger Weihnachtszauber
Bild: Sprich, Roland
Bild 9: Aus der Zauber: Alle Bilder vom Triberger Weihnachtszauber
Bild: Sprich, Roland
Bild 10: Aus der Zauber: Alle Bilder vom Triberger Weihnachtszauber
Bild: Sprich, Roland
Bild 11: Aus der Zauber: Alle Bilder vom Triberger Weihnachtszauber
Bild: Sprich, Roland
Bild 12: Aus der Zauber: Alle Bilder vom Triberger Weihnachtszauber
Bild: Sprich, Roland
Bild 13: Aus der Zauber: Alle Bilder vom Triberger Weihnachtszauber
Bild: Sprich, Roland
Bild 14: Aus der Zauber: Alle Bilder vom Triberger Weihnachtszauber
Bild: Sprich, Roland
Bild 15: Aus der Zauber: Alle Bilder vom Triberger Weihnachtszauber
Bild: Sprich, Roland
Bild 16: Aus der Zauber: Alle Bilder vom Triberger Weihnachtszauber
Bild: Sprich, Roland
Bild 17: Aus der Zauber: Alle Bilder vom Triberger Weihnachtszauber
Bild: Sprich, Roland
Bild 18: Aus der Zauber: Alle Bilder vom Triberger Weihnachtszauber
Bild: Sprich, Roland
Bild 19: Aus der Zauber: Alle Bilder vom Triberger Weihnachtszauber
Bild: Sprich, Roland
Bild 20: Aus der Zauber: Alle Bilder vom Triberger Weihnachtszauber
Bild: Sprich, Roland
Bild 21: Aus der Zauber: Alle Bilder vom Triberger Weihnachtszauber
Bild: Sprich, Roland
Bild 22: Aus der Zauber: Alle Bilder vom Triberger Weihnachtszauber
Bild: Sprich, Roland