Rottweil vor 3 Stunden Karibisches Flair im Kraftwerk: Hunderte Besucher feiern bei der Kubanischen Nacht von Wilhelm Bartler Die Kubanische Nacht beim Rottweiler Ferienzauber ist längst Kult. Auch in diesem Jahr lockte die Salsa-Party wieder zahlreiche Besucher ins Kraftwerk im Neckartal. Hier gibt's alle Party-Bilder! Bild: Wilhelm Bartler Bild: Wilhelm Bartler Bild: Wilhelm Bartler Bild: Wilhelm Bartler Bild: Wilhelm Bartler Bild: Wilhelm Bartler Bild: Wilhelm Bartler Bild: Wilhelm Bartler Bild: Wilhelm Bartler Bild: Wilhelm Bartler Bild: Wilhelm Bartler Bild: Wilhelm Bartler Bild: Wilhelm Bartler Bild: Wilhelm Bartler Bild: Wilhelm Bartler Bild: Wilhelm Bartler Bild: Wilhelm Bartler Bild: Wilhelm Bartler Bild: Wilhelm Bartler Bild: Wilhelm Bartler Bild: Wilhelm Bartler Bild: Wilhelm Bartler Bild: Wilhelm Bartler Bild: Wilhelm Bartler Bild: Wilhelm Bartler Bild: Wilhelm Bartler Bild: Wilhelm Bartler Bild: Wilhelm Bartler Bild: Wilhelm Bartler Bild: Wilhelm Bartler Bild: Wilhelm Bartler Bild: Wilhelm Bartler Bild: Wilhelm Bartler Bild: Wilhelm Bartler Bild: Wilhelm Bartler Bild: Wilhelm Bartler Bild: Wilhelm Bartler Bild: Wilhelm Bartler Bild: Wilhelm Bartler Bild: Wilhelm Bartler Bild: Wilhelm Bartler Bild: Wilhelm Bartler Bild: Wilhelm Bartler Bild: Wilhelm Bartler Bild: Wilhelm Bartler Bild: Wilhelm Bartler Bild: Wilhelm Bartler Bild: Wilhelm Bartler Bild: Wilhelm Bartler