von Wilhelm Bartler
Der Gaudi-Almabtriebsparty in Obersimonswald wurde zu einem Riesenerfolg: Die Almparty stieg im vollen Festzelt mit den Almrockern.
Bild: Wilhelm Bartler
Bild: Wilhelm Bartler
Bild: Wilhelm Bartler
Bild: Wilhelm Bartler
Bild: Wilhelm Bartler
Bild: Wilhelm Bartler
Bild: Wilhelm Bartler
Bild: Wilhelm Bartler
Bild: Wilhelm Bartler
Bild: Wilhelm Bartler
Bild: Wilhelm Bartler
Bild: Wilhelm Bartler
Bild: Wilhelm Bartler
Bild: Wilhelm Bartler
Bild: Wilhelm Bartler
Bild: Wilhelm Bartler
Bild: Wilhelm Bartler
Bild: Wilhelm Bartler
Bild: Wilhelm Bartler
Bild: Wilhelm Bartler
Bild: Wilhelm Bartler
Bild: Wilhelm Bartler
Bild: Wilhelm Bartler
Bild: Wilhelm Bartler
Bild: Wilhelm Bartler
Bild: Wilhelm Bartler
Bild: Wilhelm Bartler
Bild: Wilhelm Bartler
Bild: Wilhelm Bartler
Bild: Wilhelm Bartler
Bild: Wilhelm Bartler