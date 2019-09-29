Oktoberfest vor 1 Stunde Bilder vom Oktoberfest des Fußballclubs 04 Gütenbach Auch Sonntag war es voll beim Oktoberfest in Gütenbach: Die Band „BaarBlech“ machte Stimmung und beim Mittagstisch mit bayerischen Speisen, konnten sich die Besucher so richtig verweilen: Bild: Wilhelm Bartler Bild: Wilhelm Bartler Bild: Wilhelm Bartler Bild: Wilhelm Bartler Bild: Wilhelm Bartler Bild: Wilhelm Bartler Bild: Wilhelm Bartler Bild: Wilhelm Bartler Bild: Wilhelm Bartler Bild: Wilhelm Bartler Bild: Wilhelm Bartler Bild: Wilhelm Bartler Bild: Wilhelm Bartler Bild: Wilhelm Bartler Bild: Wilhelm Bartler Bild: Wilhelm Bartler Bild: Wilhelm Bartler Bild: Wilhelm Bartler Bild: Wilhelm Bartler Bild: Wilhelm Bartler Bild: Wilhelm Bartler Bild: Wilhelm Bartler Bild: Wilhelm Bartler Bild: Wilhelm Bartler Bild: Wilhelm Bartler Bild: Wilhelm Bartler Bild: Wilhelm Bartler Bild: Wilhelm Bartler Bild: Wilhelm Bartler Bild: Wilhelm Bartler Bild: Wilhelm Bartler Bild: Wilhelm Bartler Bild: Wilhelm Bartler Bild: Wilhelm Bartler Bild: Wilhelm Bartler Bild: Wilhelm Bartler Bild: Wilhelm Bartler Bild: Wilhelm Bartler Bild: Wilhelm Bartler Bild: Wilhelm Bartler Bild: Wilhelm Bartler Bild: Wilhelm Bartler Bild: Wilhelm Bartler Bild: Wilhelm Bartler Bild: Wilhelm Bartler Bild: Wilhelm Bartler Bild: Wilhelm Bartler