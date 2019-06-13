Bad Dürrheim vor 43 Minuten Der SÜDKURIER öffnet die Türen in die alten Gänge unter dem Haus des Bürgers, der Siedepfanne, in Bad Dürrheim von Sabine Naiemi Rudi Kolsdorf, der letzte noch lebende Sieder, führt eine Gruppe Leser durch die unterirdischen Gänge und teilt seine Erinnerungen Bild: Naiemi, Sabine Bild: Naiemi, Sabine Bild: Naiemi, Sabine Bild: Naiemi, Sabine Bild: Naiemi, Sabine Bild: Naiemi, Sabine Bild: Naiemi, Sabine Bild: Naiemi, Sabine Bild: Naiemi, Sabine Bild: Naiemi, Sabine Bild: Naiemi, Sabine Bild: Naiemi, Sabine Bild: Naiemi, Sabine Bild: Naiemi, Sabine