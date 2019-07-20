Bad Dürrheim vor 35 Minuten Bilder von den Konzertbesuchern bei Jürgen Drews in Bad Dürrheim – Teil 2 von Wolf-Wilhelm Adam Jürgen Drews bei der Sommersinfonie in Bad Dürrheim Bild: Wolf-Wilhelm Adam Bild: Wolf-Wilhelm Adam Bild: Wolf-Wilhelm Adam Bild: Wolf-Wilhelm Adam Bild: Wolf-Wilhelm Adam Bild: Wolf-Wilhelm Adam Bild: Wolf-Wilhelm Adam Bild: Wolf-Wilhelm Adam Bild: Wolf-Wilhelm Adam Bild: Wolf-Wilhelm Adam Bild: Wolf-Wilhelm Adam Bild: Wolf-Wilhelm Adam Bild: Wolf-Wilhelm Adam Bild: Wolf-Wilhelm Adam Bild: Wolf-Wilhelm Adam Bild: Wolf-Wilhelm Adam Bild: Wolf-Wilhelm Adam Bild: Wolf-Wilhelm Adam Bild: Wolf-Wilhelm Adam Bild: Wolf-Wilhelm Adam Bild: Wolf-Wilhelm Adam Bild: Wolf-Wilhelm Adam