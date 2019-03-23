von Michael Neubert
In der Kreisliga A-Ost setzt sich die Elf von Trainer Karl Asal erst nach der Pause durch. Mario Winkler trifft zwei Mal

Ein torreiches Spiel beim SV Albbruck.
Bild: Michael Neubert

Ein torreiches Spiel beim SV Albbruck.

Ein torreiches Spiel beim SV Albbruck.
Bild: Michael Neubert

Ein torreiches Spiel beim SV Albbruck.

Ein torreiches Spiel beim SV Albbruck.
Bild: Michael Neubert

Ein torreiches Spiel beim SV Albbruck.

Ein torreiches Spiel beim SV Albbruck.
Bild: Michael Neubert

Ein torreiches Spiel beim SV Albbruck.

Ein torreiches Spiel beim SV Albbruck.
Bild: Michael Neubert

Ein torreiches Spiel beim SV Albbruck.

Ein torreiches Spiel beim SV Albbruck.
Bild: Michael Neubert

Ein torreiches Spiel beim SV Albbruck.

Ein torreiches Spiel beim SV Albbruck.
Bild: Michael Neubert

Ein torreiches Spiel beim SV Albbruck.

Ein torreiches Spiel beim SV Albbruck.
Bild: Michael Neubert

Ein torreiches Spiel beim SV Albbruck.

Ein torreiches Spiel beim SV Albbruck.
Bild: Michael Neubert

Ein torreiches Spiel beim SV Albbruck.

Ein torreiches Spiel beim SV Albbruck.
Bild: Michael Neubert

Ein torreiches Spiel beim SV Albbruck.

Ein torreiches Spiel beim SV Albbruck.
Bild: Michael Neubert

Ein torreiches Spiel beim SV Albbruck.

Ein torreiches Spiel beim SV Albbruck.
Bild: Michael Neubert

Ein torreiches Spiel beim SV Albbruck.

Ein torreiches Spiel beim SV Albbruck.
Bild: Michael Neubert

Ein torreiches Spiel beim SV Albbruck.

Ein torreiches Spiel beim SV Albbruck.
Bild: Michael Neubert

Ein torreiches Spiel beim SV Albbruck.

Ein torreiches Spiel beim SV Albbruck.
Bild: Michael Neubert

Ein torreiches Spiel beim SV Albbruck.

Ein torreiches Spiel beim SV Albbruck.
Bild: Michael Neubert

Ein torreiches Spiel beim SV Albbruck.

Ein torreiches Spiel beim SV Albbruck.
Bild: Michael Neubert

Ein torreiches Spiel beim SV Albbruck.

Ein torreiches Spiel beim SV Albbruck.
Bild: Michael Neubert

Ein torreiches Spiel beim SV Albbruck.

Ein torreiches Spiel beim SV Albbruck.
Bild: Michael Neubert

Ein torreiches Spiel beim SV Albbruck.

Ein torreiches Spiel beim SV Albbruck.
Bild: Michael Neubert

Ein torreiches Spiel beim SV Albbruck.

Ein torreiches Spiel beim SV Albbruck.
Bild: Michael Neubert

Ein torreiches Spiel beim SV Albbruck.

Ein torreiches Spiel beim SV Albbruck.
Bild: Michael Neubert

Ein torreiches Spiel beim SV Albbruck.

Ein torreiches Spiel beim SV Albbruck.
Bild: Michael Neubert

Ein torreiches Spiel beim SV Albbruck.

Ein torreiches Spiel beim SV Albbruck.
Bild: Michael Neubert

Ein torreiches Spiel beim SV Albbruck.

Ein torreiches Spiel beim SV Albbruck.
Bild: Michael Neubert

Ein torreiches Spiel beim SV Albbruck.

Ein torreiches Spiel beim SV Albbruck.
Bild: Michael Neubert

Ein torreiches Spiel beim SV Albbruck.