Schwenningen vor 9 Stunden Viel Spaß hatten die Besucher der Pro-Bier-Messe am Samstag. Hier finden Sie die schönsten Bilder von Wilhelm Bartler Pro-Bier-Messe in der Schwenninger MessehalleBand Radspitz sorgte bei dem kleinen Publikum für gute Stimmung Bild: Bartler Wilhelm Bild: Bartler Wilhelm Bild: Bartler Wilhelm Bild: Bartler Wilhelm Bild: Bartler Wilhelm Bild: Bartler Wilhelm Bild: Bartler Wilhelm Bild: Bartler Wilhelm Bild: Bartler Wilhelm Bild: Bartler Wilhelm Bild: Bartler Wilhelm Bild: Bartler Wilhelm Bild: Bartler Wilhelm Bild: Bartler Wilhelm Bild: Bartler Wilhelm Bild: Bartler Wilhelm Bild: Bartler Wilhelm Bild: Bartler Wilhelm Bild: Bartler Wilhelm Bild: Bartler Wilhelm Bild: Bartler Wilhelm Bild: Bartler Wilhelm Bild: Bartler Wilhelm Bild: Bartler Wilhelm Bild: Bartler Wilhelm Bild: Bartler Wilhelm Bild: Bartler Wilhelm Bild: Bartler Wilhelm Bild: Bartler Wilhelm