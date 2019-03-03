von Günther Vasel
Die alte Wiesengrundhalle war voll, die Stimmung konnte kaum besser sein. Der Zunftball der Rehböcke war wieder ein Erfolg. Das Programm vielseitig, die Musik mitreißend. Einfach ein gelungener Abend.

Bild: Günther Vasel

Bild: Günther Vasel

Bild: Günther Vasel

Bild: Günther Vasel

Bild: Günther Vasel

Bild: Günther Vasel

Bild: Günther Vasel

Bild: Günther Vasel

Bild: Günther Vasel

Bild: Günther Vasel

Bild: Günther Vasel

Bild: Günther Vasel

Bild: Günther Vasel

Bild: Günther Vasel

Bild: Günther Vasel

Bild: Günther Vasel

Bild: Günther Vasel

Bild: Günther Vasel

Bild: Günther Vasel

Bild: Günther Vasel

Bild: Günther Vasel

Bild: Günther Vasel

Bild: Günther Vasel

Bild: Günther Vasel

Bild: Günther Vasel

Bild: Günther Vasel

Bild: Günther Vasel

Bild: Günther Vasel

Bild: Günther Vasel