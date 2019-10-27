von Sabine Tesche
Beim Schätzte Markt in Tengen lauschten bei der Mittelstandskundgebung am Samstag rund 2000 Besucher im Festzelt der Rede von Cem Özdemir
Bild: Tesche, Sabine
Bild: Tesche, Sabine
Bild: Tesche, Sabine
Bild: Tesche, Sabine
Bild: Tesche, Sabine
Bild: Tesche, Sabine
Bild: Tesche, Sabine
Bild: Tesche, Sabine
Bild: Tesche, Sabine
Bild: Tesche, Sabine
Bild: Tesche, Sabine
Bild: Tesche, Sabine
Bild: Tesche, Sabine
Bild: Tesche, Sabine
Bild: Tesche, Sabine
Bild: Tesche, Sabine
Bild: Tesche, Sabine
Bild: Tesche, Sabine
Bild: Tesche, Sabine
Bild: Tesche, Sabine
Bild: Tesche, Sabine
Bild: Tesche, Sabine
Bild: Tesche, Sabine
Bild: Tesche, Sabine