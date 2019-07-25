Singen vor 1 Stunde Die schönsten Bilder des Konzerts von Wincent Weiss und Nico Laska von Sabine Tesche 4200 Fans kamen auf den Singener Rathausplatz um Wincent Weiss und Nico Laska Konzert zu lauschenmit Video Bild: Tesche, Sabine Bild: Tesche, Sabine Bild: Tesche, Sabine Bild: Tesche, Sabine Bild: Tesche, Sabine Bild: Tesche, Sabine Bild: Tesche, Sabine Bild: Tesche, Sabine Bild: Tesche, Sabine Bild: Tesche, Sabine Bild: Tesche, Sabine Bild: Tesche, Sabine Bild: Tesche, Sabine Bild: Tesche, Sabine Bild: Tesche, Sabine Bild: Tesche, Sabine Bild: Tesche, Sabine Bild: Tesche, Sabine Bild: Tesche, Sabine Bild: Tesche, Sabine Bild: Tesche, Sabine Bild: Tesche, Sabine Bild: Tesche, Sabine Bild: Tesche, Sabine Bild: Tesche, Sabine Bild: Tesche, Sabine Bild: Tesche, Sabine Bild: Tesche, Sabine Bild: Tesche, Sabine Bild: Tesche, Sabine Bild: Tesche, Sabine Bild: Tesche, Sabine