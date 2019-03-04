Gottmadingen vor 4 Stunden Bilder vom Närrischen Frühschoppen in Gottmadingen von Sabine Tesche Beim Närrischen Frühschoppen in Gottmadingen bekamen die Bürgermeister und Bundestagsabgeordneter Andreas Jung ihr Fett ab. Bild: Tesche, Sabine Bild: Tesche, Sabine Bild: Tesche, Sabine Bild: Tesche, Sabine Bild: Tesche, Sabine Bild: Tesche, Sabine Bild: Tesche, Sabine Bild: Tesche, Sabine Bild: Tesche, Sabine Bild: Tesche, Sabine Bild: Tesche, Sabine Bild: Tesche, Sabine Bild: Tesche, Sabine Bild: Tesche, Sabine Bild: Tesche, Sabine Bild: Tesche, Sabine Bild: Tesche, Sabine Bild: Tesche, Sabine Bild: Tesche, Sabine Bild: Tesche, Sabine Bild: Tesche, Sabine Bild: Tesche, Sabine Bild: Tesche, Sabine Bild: Tesche, Sabine Bild: Tesche, Sabine Bild: Tesche, Sabine Bild: Tesche, Sabine Bild: Tesche, Sabine Bild: Tesche, Sabine Bild: Tesche, Sabine