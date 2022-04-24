Bilder-Story vor 8 Stunden Bilder vom Stühlinger Frühling am Samstag von Yvonne Würth Der 32. Stühlinger Frühling wurde vom Handel- und Gewerbeverein mit Informationen, Unterhaltung und Kulinarik gefeiert. Hier sehen Sie die Bilder vom Samstag. Bild: Yvonne Würth Bild: Yvonne Würth Bild: Yvonne Würth Bild: Yvonne Würth Bild: Yvonne Würth Bild: Yvonne Würth Bild: Yvonne Würth Bild: Yvonne Würth Bild: Yvonne Würth Bild: Yvonne Würth Bild: Yvonne Würth Bild: Yvonne Würth Bild: Yvonne Würth Bild: Yvonne Würth Bild: Yvonne Würth Bild: Yvonne Würth Bild: Yvonne Würth Bild: Yvonne Würth Bild: Yvonne Würth Bild: Yvonne Würth Bild: Yvonne Würth Bild: Yvonne Würth Bild: Yvonne Würth Bild: Yvonne Würth Bild: Yvonne Würth Bild: Yvonne Würth Bild: Yvonne Würth Bild: Yvonne Würth Bild: Yvonne Würth