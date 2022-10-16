Bilder-Story vor 21 Stunden Abschied von der Klostergemeinschaft Stühlingen Die Deutsche Kapuzinerprovinz schließt das Kloster Stühlingen und das „Kloster zum Mitleben.“ Hier sehen Sie die Bilder vom Sonntag. Bild: Yvonne Würth Bild: Yvonne Würth Bild: Yvonne Würth Bild: Yvonne Würth Bild: Yvonne Würth Bild: Yvonne Würth Bild: Yvonne Würth Bild: Yvonne Würth Bild: Yvonne Würth Bild: Yvonne Würth Bild: Yvonne Würth Bild: Yvonne Würth Bild: Yvonne Würth Bild: Yvonne Würth Bild: Yvonne Würth Bild: Yvonne Würth Bild: Yvonne Würth Bild: Yvonne Würth Bild: Yvonne Würth Bild: Yvonne Würth Bild: Yvonne Würth Bild: Yvonne Würth Bild: Yvonne Würth Bild: Yvonne Würth Bild: Yvonne Würth Bild: Yvonne Würth Bild: Yvonne Würth