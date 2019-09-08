von Sabine Gems-Thoma

Viele hundert Festbesucher genossen beim Hohentengener Weinfest jede Menge Musik, feine Weine und das breite Angebot an kulinarischen Spezialitäten. Strahlte am Samstag die Sonne, trotzten die Gäste am Sonntag dem Regen.

