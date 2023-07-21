Bilder-Story vor 4 Stunden Bilder vom Trompeter Lauf Bad Säckingen 2023 Der 17. Trompeterlauf lockte bei tollem Sommerwetter nicht nur unglaublich viele Lauf-Fans in die Innenstadt von Bad Säckingen, sondern auch viele begeisterte Zuschauer. Bild: Ralf Schäuble Bild: Ralf Schäuble Bild: Ralf Schäuble Bild: Ralf Schäuble Bild: Ralf Schäuble Bild: Ralf Schäuble Bild: Ralf Schäuble Bild: Ralf Schäuble Bild: Ralf Schäuble Bild: Ralf Schäuble Bild: Ralf Schäuble Bild: Ralf Schäuble Bild: Ralf Schäuble Bild: Ralf Schäuble Bild: Ralf Schäuble Bild: Ralf Schäuble Bild: Ralf Schäuble Bild: Ralf Schäuble Bild: Ralf Schäuble Bild: Ralf Schäuble Bild: Ralf Schäuble Bild: Ralf Schäuble Bild: Ralf Schäuble Bild: Ralf Schäuble Bild: Ralf Schäuble Bild: Ralf Schäuble Bild: Ralf Schäuble Bild: Ralf Schäuble Bild: Ralf Schäuble Bild: Ralf Schäuble Bild: Ralf Schäuble Bild: Ralf Schäuble Bild: Ralf Schäuble Bild: Ralf Schäuble Bild: Ralf Schäuble Bild: Ralf Schäuble Bild: Ralf Schäuble Bild: Ralf Schäuble