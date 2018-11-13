Überlingen Klarinettist Lajos Dudas verabschiedet sich in Raten von der Bühne

Der 77-jährige Klarinettist Lajos Dudas hat sein 65. Album veröffentlicht: "meine definitiv letzte CD", wie der 77-Jährige im SÜDKURIER-Gespräch meinte. "Return to the future" gibt einen Einblick in sein musikalisches Lebenswerk. Seit 2004 lebt Dudas mit seiner Frau Reni am Bodensee in Überlingen, in seiner dritten Heimat.