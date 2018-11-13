von SK
Karussell fahrende Kinder, volle Geschäfte und gemütlich durch die Stadt schlendernde Menschen. Vergnügungspark, verkaufsoffener Sonntag und der Krämermarkt am Montag lockten hunderte Besucher in die Gehrenbergstadt.

Bild: Heuser, Christoph

Bild: Heuser, Christoph

Bild: Heuser, Christoph

Bild: Heuser, Christoph

Bild: Heuser, Christoph

Bild: Heuser, Christoph

Bild: Heuser, Christoph

Bild: Jan Manuel Heß

Bild: Lang, Andreas

Bild: Heß, Jan Manuel

Bild: Heß, Jan Manuel

Bild: Lang, Andreas

Bild: Heß, Jan Manuel

Bild: Heß, Jan Manuel

Bild: Lang, Andreas

Bild: Heuser, Christoph

Bild: Heuser, Christoph

Bild: Heuser, Christoph

Bild: Heuser, Christoph

Bild: Heuser, Christoph

Bild: Heuser, Christoph

Bild: Heuser, Christoph

Bild: Heuser, Christoph

Bild: Heuser, Christoph

Bild: Heuser, Christoph

Bild: Heuser, Christoph

Bild: Heuser, Christoph

Bild: Heuser, Christoph

Bild: Heuser, Christoph