Markdorf vor 1 Stunde Eindrücke vom Protestmarsch der Klimademonstration in Markdorf von Jörg Büsche Auch in Markdorf wurde am Freitag gemeinsam für das Klima demonstriert. Bild: Jörg Büsche Bild: Jörg Büsche Bild: Jörg Büsche Das könnte Sie auch interessieren Markdorf 1300 Menschen demonstrieren mit „Parents for Future“-Gruppe in Markdorf Bild: Jörg Büsche Bild: Jörg Büsche Bild: Jörg Büsche Bild: Jörg Büsche Bild: Jörg Büsche Bild: Jörg Büsche Bild: Jörg Büsche Bild: Jörg Büsche Bild: Jörg Büsche Bild: Jörg Büsche Bild: Jörg Büsche Bild: Jörg Büsche Bild: Jörg Büsche Bild: Jörg Büsche Bild: Jörg Büsche Bild: Jörg Büsche Bild: Jörg Büsche Bild: Jörg Büsche Bild: Jörg Büsche Bild: Jörg Büsche Bild: Jörg Büsche Bild: Jörg Büsche Bild: Jörg Büsche Bild: Jörg Büsche Bild: Jörg Büsche Bild: Jörg Büsche Bild: Jörg Büsche Bild: Jörg Büsche Bild: Jörg Büsche Bild: Jörg Büsche Bild: Jörg Büsche