von Jörg Büsche
Am Montag des Elisabethenmarkt-Wochenendes haben rund 70 Händler auf dem Krämermarkt ihre Waren angeboten. Hier gibt‘s die Bilder
Bild: Jörg Büsche
Bild: Jörg Büsche
Bild: Jörg Büsche
Bild: Jörg Büsche
Bild: Jörg Büsche
Bild: Jörg Büsche
Bild: Jörg Büsche
Bild: Jörg Büsche
Bild: Jörg Büsche
Bild: Jörg Büsche
Bild: Jörg Büsche
Bild: Jörg Büsche
Bild: Jörg Büsche
Bild: Jörg Büsche
Bild: Jörg Büsche
Bild: Jörg Büsche
Bild: Jörg Büsche
Bild: Jörg Büsche
Bild: Jörg Büsche
Bild: Jörg Büsche
Bild: Jörg Büsche
Bild: Jörg Büsche
Bild: Jörg Büsche
Bild: Jörg Büsche
Bild: Jörg Büsche
Bild: Jörg Büsche
Bild: Jörg Büsche
Bild: Jörg Büsche
Bild: Jörg Büsche
Bild: Jörg Büsche
Bild: Jörg Büsche
Bild: Jörg Büsche
Bild: Jörg Büsche