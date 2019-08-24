Markdorf vor 5 Stunden Bilder zum zweiten Markdorfer „Street-Food-Markt“ auf dem Marktplatz von Jörg Büsche Bei strahlender Sonne fanden sich schon am Samstag zahlreiche Besucher zum Probieren der vielen Spezialitäten ein. Bild: Jörg Büsche Bild: Jörg Büsche Bild: Jörg Büsche Bild: Jörg Büsche Bild: Jörg Büsche Bild: Jörg Büsche Bild: Jörg Büsche Bild: Jörg Büsche Bild: Jörg Büsche Bild: Jörg Büsche Bild: Jörg Büsche Bild: Jörg Büsche Bild: Jörg Büsche Bild: Jörg Büsche Bild: Jörg Büsche Bild: Jörg Büsche Bild: Jörg Büsche Bild: Jörg Büsche