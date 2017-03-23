Internet "I love you": Pop-Superstar Beyoncé überrascht krebskranken Fan - mit Video
Die Jugendliche Ebony Banks aus Houston leidet an schwerem Krebs. Jetzt wurde ihr letzter Wunsch erfüllt: Sie konnte mit ihrem Idol Beyoncé sprechen.
R&B-Star Beyoncé (35) hat einer jungen Krebspatientin ihren letzten Wunsch erfüllt und sie mit einem Videoanruf überrascht. «Ich liebe dich», sagte die schwangere Musikerin zu Schülerin Ebony Banks aus dem texanischen Houston, wie am Donnerstag ein Video im Internet zeigt.
Die Freunde der schwer krebskranken Beyoncé-Anhängerin, die mit Spitznamen Ebob heißt, hatten in sozialen Netzwerken eine Kampagne mit dem Hashtag #EBOBMEETSBEYONCE («Ebob trifft Beyoncé») gestartet. So hatten sie die Aufmerksamkeit des Superstars bekommen.
«Danke an alle, die dabei geholfen haben», twitterte die Schule der Patientin nach dem Anruf von Banks mit ihrem Idol und zeigte ein kurzes Video davon. Die High-School-Schülerin hatte US-Medienberichten zufolge die meiste Zeit ihres Abschlussjahres im Krankenhaus verbracht. Ihre Schule hatte Anfang der Woche für sie eine vorgezogene Abschlussfeier in der Klinik organisiert und als Geschenk die Online-Kampagne auf den Weg gebracht.