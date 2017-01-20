Soziale Netzwerke Donald Trump ist 45. US-Präsident: So reagiert das Internet
Donald Trump ist als 45. Präsident der Vereinigten Staaten vereidigt worden. Auf den Stufen des Kapitols in Washington legte Trump seinen Amtseid ab - und beherrschte gleichzeitig die sozialen Netzwerke.
Viele trauerten Vorgänger Barack Obama schon jetzt nach.
.@BarackObama's face says it all #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/VtPIj77Yqm— Marie Claire (@marieclaire) January 20, 2017
First Lady Michelle Obama is not here for this racist trash & she speaks for billions. #Inauguration— Nerdy Wonka (@NerdyWonka) January 20, 2017
h/t @uniwavepic.twitter.com/ouOwNdTUZi
This is like watching America's funeral. #Inauguration— Angry Salmond (@AngrySalmond) January 20, 2017
Andere Posts machten sich schlicht über Donald Trump lustig.
Donald Trump got some school choir performing for him lool, Obama got Beyonce ? #Inauguration— Ali (@ChocMilkSheikh1) January 20, 2017
#Inauguration pic.twitter.com/HrR6uvNhLL— anredo (@anredo) January 20, 2017
It would be so chill if this turns out to be fake news. #Inauguration— Funny Or Die (@funnyordie) January 20, 2017
Die deutsche Autorin und Moderatorin Sarah Kuttner freute sich über einsetzenden Regen in Washington D.C.
Es fängt original an zu regnen? In diesem Moment?— Sarah Kuttner (@KuttnerSarah) January 20, 2017
Ach Natur.
?#Inauguration
TRUMP: Most importantly, we will be protected by God.— Mike Birbiglia (@birbigs) January 20, 2017
GOD: I voted for Hillary.
#Inauguration
Andere ließen es sich nicht nehmen, Donald Trump auch während seiner Amtseinführung zu kritisieren.
Über Behinderte lustig gemacht— Ali Utlu (@AliCologne) January 20, 2017
Frauen sexuell belästigt
Aber 6 Pfarrer die Beten. Passt.#inauguration #Trump
Is it snowing in DC? All I see is white everywhere ?#Inauguration— eemi (@eemanabbasi) January 20, 2017
Unlike everyone else I actually want trump to do a good job. Why would anyone want the most powerful man in the world to fail? #Inauguration— dan howell official (@Kierabridget) January 20, 2017
This would be a lot funnier if I didn't live here. #Inauguration— Danny O'Dwyer (@dannyodwyer) January 20, 2017
Nothing screams "patriotism" like not paying taxes, scamming students, and insulting most citizens. #Inauguration— Ana Kasparian (@AnaKasparian) January 20, 2017
Did Trump just say that "we all enjoy the same freedoms?" Now, that is a bold-faced lie. #Inauguration— deray mckesson (@deray) January 20, 2017