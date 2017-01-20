Soziale Netzwerke Donald Trump ist 45. US-Präsident: So reagiert das Internet

Donald Trump ist als 45. Präsident der Vereinigten Staaten vereidigt worden. Auf den Stufen des Kapitols in Washington legte Trump seinen Amtseid ab - und beherrschte gleichzeitig die sozialen Netzwerke.

First Lady Michelle Obama is not here for this racist trash & she speaks for billions. #Inauguration



h/t @uniwavepic.twitter.com/ouOwNdTUZi — Nerdy Wonka (@NerdyWonka) January 20, 2017

This is like watching America's funeral. #Inauguration — Angry Salmond (@AngrySalmond) January 20, 2017

Donald Trump got some school choir performing for him lool, Obama got Beyonce ? #Inauguration — Ali (@ChocMilkSheikh1) January 20, 2017

It would be so chill if this turns out to be fake news. #Inauguration — Funny Or Die (@funnyordie) January 20, 2017

Es fängt original an zu regnen? In diesem Moment?

Ach Natur.

?#Inauguration — Sarah Kuttner (@KuttnerSarah) January 20, 2017

TRUMP: Most importantly, we will be protected by God.

GOD: I voted for Hillary.

#Inauguration — Mike Birbiglia (@birbigs) January 20, 2017

Über Behinderte lustig gemacht

Frauen sexuell belästigt



Aber 6 Pfarrer die Beten. Passt.#inauguration #Trump — Ali Utlu (@AliCologne) January 20, 2017

Is it snowing in DC? All I see is white everywhere ?#Inauguration — eemi (@eemanabbasi) January 20, 2017

Unlike everyone else I actually want trump to do a good job. Why would anyone want the most powerful man in the world to fail? #Inauguration — dan howell official (@Kierabridget) January 20, 2017

This would be a lot funnier if I didn't live here. #Inauguration — Danny O'Dwyer (@dannyodwyer) January 20, 2017

Nothing screams "patriotism" like not paying taxes, scamming students, and insulting most citizens. #Inauguration — Ana Kasparian (@AnaKasparian) January 20, 2017

Did Trump just say that "we all enjoy the same freedoms?" Now, that is a bold-faced lie. #Inauguration — deray mckesson (@deray) January 20, 2017

Donald Trump ist als 45. Präsident der Vereinigten Staaten vereidigt worden. Auf den Stufen des Kapitols in Washington legte Trump am Freitag seinen Amtseid ab. Anschließend dankte er in seiner Antrittsrede seinem "großartigen" Vorgänger Barack Obama, der acht Jahre lang an der Staatsspitze gestanden hatte. Trump versprach, "die Macht von Washington an das Volk" abzugeben. Der Immobilienmilliardär ist zu seinem Amtsantritt einer der umstrittensten Präsidenten der US-Geschichte. Auch auf Twitter überschlugen sich unter dem Hashtag #inauguration (Amtseinführung) die Kommentare zum neuen US-Präsidenten.Vorgänger Barack Obama schon jetzt nach.Andere Posts machten sich schlichtDie deutsche Autorin und Moderatorin Sarah Kuttner freute sich über einsetzenden Regen in Washington D.C.Andere ließen es sich nicht nehmen, Donald Trump auch