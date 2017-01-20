Lade Loginmaske
Soziale Netzwerke Donald Trump ist 45. US-Präsident: So reagiert das Internet

Donald Trump ist als 45. Präsident der Vereinigten Staaten vereidigt worden. Auf den Stufen des Kapitols in Washington legte Trump seinen Amtseid ab - und beherrschte gleichzeitig die sozialen Netzwerke.

Donald Trump ist als 45. Präsident der Vereinigten Staaten vereidigt worden. Auf den Stufen des Kapitols in Washington legte Trump am Freitag seinen Amtseid ab. Anschließend dankte er in seiner Antrittsrede seinem "großartigen" Vorgänger Barack Obama, der acht Jahre lang an der Staatsspitze gestanden hatte. Trump versprach, "die Macht von Washington an das Volk" abzugeben. Der Immobilienmilliardär ist zu seinem Amtsantritt einer der umstrittensten Präsidenten der US-Geschichte. Auch auf Twitter überschlugen sich unter dem Hashtag #inauguration (Amtseinführung) die Kommentare zum neuen US-Präsidenten.

Viele trauerten Vorgänger Barack Obama schon jetzt nach.
 
Andere Posts machten sich schlicht über Donald Trump lustig.

Die deutsche Autorin und Moderatorin Sarah Kuttner freute sich über einsetzenden Regen in Washington D.C.


Andere ließen es sich nicht nehmen, Donald Trump auch während seiner Amtseinführung zu kritisieren.

